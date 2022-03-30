Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Drops By 26.8%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Newrange Gold stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Newrange Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

