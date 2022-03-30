Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Decreases By 47.1%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE JHAA opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $10.29.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
