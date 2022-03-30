Short Interest in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Declines By 32.2%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 59.9% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ozon by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,397,000 after acquiring an additional 822,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ozon by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 800,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ozon by 80.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ozon in the third quarter valued at $25,967,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ozon stock remained flat at $$11.60 during trading on Wednesday. 4,392,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,327. Ozon has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

