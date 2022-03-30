Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Rises By 77.9%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RBGPF opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

