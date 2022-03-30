Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Increases By 38.5%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,508,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 1,810,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 882,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $4,648,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

