Short Interest in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Declines By 30.5%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 108,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,972. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

