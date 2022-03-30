Short Interest in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Declines By 30.5%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 108,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,972. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.
Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ross Acquisition Corp II (ROSS)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.