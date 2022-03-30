Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Declines By 23.8%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 489,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.56.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.