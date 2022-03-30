Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Declines By 23.8%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 489,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

