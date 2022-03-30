Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Expands By 45.9%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.15. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
