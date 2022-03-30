Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Expands By 45.9%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.15. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

