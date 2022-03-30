Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Drops By 40.3%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 186,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 668,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SJT traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 881,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,914. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1191 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.15%. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

