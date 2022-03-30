Short Interest in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Grows By 50.0%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

NYSE SHOP traded down $38.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $705.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,891. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,177.04. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

