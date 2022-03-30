Short Interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Declines By 37.5%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKIC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

In other Sports Ventures Acquisition news, major shareholder Akicv Llc bought 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKIC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

