Short Interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Declines By 37.5%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AKIC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.
In other Sports Ventures Acquisition news, major shareholder Akicv Llc bought 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About Sports Ventures Acquisition
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.
