Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Drops By 43.9%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
SZLSF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. StageZero Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.26.
