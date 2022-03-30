Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Grows By 65.6%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 25,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $22.90.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.