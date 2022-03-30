Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Grows By 65.6%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 25,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

