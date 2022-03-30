Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Increases By 54.3%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,700 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRZBF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

