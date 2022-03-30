Short Interest in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Drops By 46.5%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of VINP stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $748.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of -1.26. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.65.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

