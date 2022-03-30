Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Rises By 75.5%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.78.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
