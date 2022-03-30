Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Rises By 75.5%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,625,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 152,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 93,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 375,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

