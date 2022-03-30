Short Interest in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Grows By 34.5%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 591,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 456,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $438.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

