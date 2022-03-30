Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on U. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

