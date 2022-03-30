Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,664,000 after buying an additional 280,722 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 184,559 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 772,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

