Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

ILF opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.