Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 850 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Kelly Services worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $888.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Kelly Services (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.