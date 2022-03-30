Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target Lowered to €24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($27.47) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.97) to €28.00 ($30.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of SMEGF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 3,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.