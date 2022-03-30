Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.50 ($71.98).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €55.20 ($60.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €44.50 ($48.90) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($74.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

