Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.72

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as low as C$1.60. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 100,836 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

