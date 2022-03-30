Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,662 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

