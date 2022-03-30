Signaturefd LLC Buys 133 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $33,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.