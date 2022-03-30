Signaturefd LLC Has $187,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $258.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.