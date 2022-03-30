Signaturefd LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:DLB opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

