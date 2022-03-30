Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.23 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.69.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

