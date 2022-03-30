Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.48. 9,880,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,046,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

