Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.21. 698,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 129.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

