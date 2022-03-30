Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,018 shares of company stock worth $4,203,657 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

