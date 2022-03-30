Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Up 68.4% in March

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF traded up $9.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average of $144.48. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.71 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSLLF. Oddo Bhf raised Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Siltronic from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

About Siltronic (Get Rating)

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.