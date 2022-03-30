Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 39.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 40 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

