Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a quick ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 39.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.
Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)
