Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after buying an additional 82,105 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 209,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,029. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.31.

