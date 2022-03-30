Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,216. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $142.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

