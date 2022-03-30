Single Point Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 39,124 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 434,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

