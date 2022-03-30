Single Point Partners LLC Invests $626,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,976 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. 3,973,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

