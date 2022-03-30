Single Point Partners LLC Invests $767,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,516,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 911,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 239,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

