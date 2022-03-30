Single Point Partners LLC Takes $287,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $168.45. 4,306,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.88 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

