Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 38,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 78,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.85 million and a PE ratio of -19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. It develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; and anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals.

