Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $161.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.52.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $140.29 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

