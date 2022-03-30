SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 5.59 and last traded at 5.63. Approximately 17,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,118,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of 7.07.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.