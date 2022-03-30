Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) PT Raised to GBX 1,620

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of SMGZY opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. Smiths Group has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.