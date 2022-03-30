Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) PT Raised to GBX 1,620

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZYGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of SMGZY opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. Smiths Group has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

