Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SNPO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 76,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Snap One by 2,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Snap One by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

