Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of SNPO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 76,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Snap One by 2,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Snap One by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.