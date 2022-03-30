SnowGem (XSG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00032288 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000835 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

