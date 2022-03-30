Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading 6.2% Higher

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.83. 17,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 555,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. The firm had revenue of $192.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $6,130,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 1,332.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 329,529 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 303,144 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 231,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 206,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

