Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,663.94% and a negative return on equity of 103.87%.

Shares of SNGX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Soligenix by 22.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,253 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Soligenix by 166.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Soligenix by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

