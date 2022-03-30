Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solium Capital Inc. (TSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.15. Solium Capital shares last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 84,879 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 222.67.
Solium Capital Company Profile (TSE:SUM)
