SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Price Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 4,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,315,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Get SomaLogic alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.